SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 60,572 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.25% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $20,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 671,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,847,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $104.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94.

