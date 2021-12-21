SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.52% of United States Oil Fund worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 115,803 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 199,860 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.69.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

