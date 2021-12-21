SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 2.59% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

