SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 667.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 291,315 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $18,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after acquiring an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $43,908,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 660,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

