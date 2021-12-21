SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,438 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.28% of GAP worth $23,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of GAP by 14.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GAP by 376.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 581,571 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 7.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,690,000 after buying an additional 106,557 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GAP Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

