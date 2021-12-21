SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 118,208 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 118,208 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $16,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor stock opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

