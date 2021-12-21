SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 305,878 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 1,326.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,878 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of AMC Entertainment worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $25,331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $9,646,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock worth $47,543,540 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.