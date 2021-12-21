SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 51,651 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,651 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,698,000 after acquiring an additional 285,343 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,397,000 after purchasing an additional 152,222 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.00. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

