SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 64,663 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

NYSE GD opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.17. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

