SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 80,092 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.25% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Tobam bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of PNW opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.