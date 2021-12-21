SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.14 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2,424.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,411,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157,649 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.38% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 558,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 163,580 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,222,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 57,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of EDU opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

