SG Americas Securities LLC Has $14.95 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Evergy worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Evergy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 247,581 shares of company stock worth $15,949,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

