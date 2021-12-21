SG Americas Securities LLC Has $16.96 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,878 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

ABBV opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

