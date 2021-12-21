SG Americas Securities LLC Has $19.65 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 46,846 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $174,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $139.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

