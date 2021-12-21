SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Fiverr International worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fiverr International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $1,803,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 2.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fiverr International by 164.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $108.19 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average of $188.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.09.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

