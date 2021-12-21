SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 607.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.96% of Magellan Health worth $23,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGLN. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MGLN opened at $94.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.55 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

