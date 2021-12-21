SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 349.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,434 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,490 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 733.3% during the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,783,000 after acquiring an additional 620,482 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,335,000 after acquiring an additional 370,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $92,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $208.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

