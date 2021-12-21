SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $13,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,346,000 after purchasing an additional 424,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,093,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,115,000 after purchasing an additional 198,956 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,131,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

LSXMK opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.20. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

