SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 186,832 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 697.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.31% of SL Green Realty worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 591,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $42,939,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLG stock opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.