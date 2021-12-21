SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,044,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.56 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

