SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,530,537 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530,537 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Amcor worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,166,000 after buying an additional 436,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

