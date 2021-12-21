SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 600,726 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.12. The company has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.