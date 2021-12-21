Shard (SHARD) Price Hits $0.0762

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,241.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

