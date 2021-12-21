Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,077,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth approximately $999,000.

Get Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units alerts:

NASDAQ SHQAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHQAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.