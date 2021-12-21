SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Cap of $151,923.66

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $151,923.66 and $74.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,342.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.72 or 0.08211469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00315962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.83 or 0.00895443 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00072397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00384292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00253395 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

