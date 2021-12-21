Short Interest in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Declines By 21.5%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 15th total of 12,880,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MARK stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $107.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 415.00% and a negative return on equity of 238.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Remark by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Remark by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,725 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Remark by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 466,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

MARK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

