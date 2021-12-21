Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. 837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

