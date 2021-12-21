Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 3,622 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

