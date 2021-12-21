Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,040 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEQP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after acquiring an additional 787,066 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $20,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after buying an additional 327,909 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,721,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,606,000 after buying an additional 300,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 296,479 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

CEQP opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

