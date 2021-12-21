Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.08.

