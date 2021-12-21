Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $250.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

