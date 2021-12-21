Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $153.01 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

