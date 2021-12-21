Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141,550 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in General Electric by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,058 shares in the last quarter.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of -173.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average is $103.17. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

