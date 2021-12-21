Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.90 Million Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.55. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

