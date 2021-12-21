Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

FCOM opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $57.33.

