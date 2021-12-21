Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

PVH opened at $94.49 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

