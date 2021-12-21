Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 23.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX stock opened at $252.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

