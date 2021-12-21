Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 10,402 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

