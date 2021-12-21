Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,649 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 894.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.53. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $155.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

