Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,854 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,283 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $592,000. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.15. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

