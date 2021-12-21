Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

