Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $9,109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 129,458 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

