Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.83% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

TPLC stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

