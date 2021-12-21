Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,676 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,006,000 after purchasing an additional 540,505 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $78.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.72.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

