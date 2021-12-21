Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,846 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after acquiring an additional 110,045 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $129.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.27. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $133.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

