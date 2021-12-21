Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,183 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,330 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.