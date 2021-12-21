Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,201,000 after acquiring an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,026 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.