Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,341.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,454.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,434.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

