Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Raised to $225.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.85.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $196.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.70. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $19,944,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $21,540,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

