Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,175 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPKBU. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 308,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SPKBU remained flat at $$10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,934. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

